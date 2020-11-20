Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Zoom 5.4.3

Zoom updated its eponymous videoconferencing app to version 5.4.3, adding the capability to share multiple apps during a meeting instead of just a window or screen. Shared apps are denoted by an extensible green border, and other apps and unoccupied areas on the desktop will not be visible to viewers. The update also provides enhanced in-meeting user abuse reporting, adds a new option in the Security panel to immediately suspend all participant activities, enables users to pin a message to the top of a channel, and shows profile pictures or names for participants in non-video meetings rather than a plain screen with meeting info and options. (Free, 23.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Zoom 5.4.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum