Zoom 5.4.3

Zoom updated its eponymous videoconferencing app to version 5.4.3, adding the capability to share multiple apps during a meeting instead of just a window or screen. Shared apps are denoted by an extensible green border, and other apps and unoccupied areas on the desktop will not be visible to viewers. The update also provides enhanced in-meeting user abuse reporting, adds a new option in the Security panel to immediately suspend all participant activities, enables users to pin a message to the top of a channel, and shows profile pictures or names for participants in non-video meetings rather than a plain screen with meeting info and options. (Free, 23.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)