Zoom 5.4.7

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Zoom updated its eponymous video conferencing app to version 5.4.7, adding compatibility with M1-based Macs (note that there is a separate installer in Zoom’s download center). The release also brings enhanced cloud contact integration for chat/call features, enables hosts and co-hosts to use the Raise Hand feature along with meeting participants and webinar attendees, improves grouping of security options (moving the “Only authenticated users can join” option to the Security section of the scheduling window), and adds support for text messaging for users with Zoom Phone Pro licenses. (Free, 23.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)