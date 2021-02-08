Zoom 5.5.1

Share Facebook

Zoom updated its eponymous video conferencing app to version 5.5, enabling hosts to play a video file in a meeting as shared content and adding a blurred background option for all users. The release also relocates attendee view controls for webinars to the View Options button, enables macOS users to rotate their camera video feed by 90 degrees, allows you to block or allow only participants from specific countries or regions when scheduling a meeting, and now enables you to view contacts organized into sub-folders from synced third-party services (Outlook, Exchange, and Google). Shortly after this release, Zoom issued version 5.5.1 to fix some minor bugs. (Free, 23.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)