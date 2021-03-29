Zoom 5.6.1

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Zoom has updated its eponymous video conferencing app to version 5.6, enhancing three-way calling for Zoom phone so that the call will continue for the remaining two users when a call participant leaves. The update improves chat searches so they can be narrowed to just include results containing @me mentions of a person, enhances emoji selection by displaying available matching emojis after entering “:” and two or more letters, enables Webinar hosts and panelists to send files in chat (requires version 5.6 or higher), enables users to easily copy their direct phone number from profile card or phone settings, and resolves an issue with video virtual background regarding the video being flipped or rotated. Shortly after this release, Zoom issued version 5.6.1 to address unspecified minor bug fixes and security enhancements. (Free, 24 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)