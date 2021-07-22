Zoom 5.7.3

Share Facebook

Zoom has updated its eponymous video conferencing app to version 5.7.3, consolidating the Search and Jump To bars into a unified search where you can sort results by type (contacts, channels, files, and messages). The update also now enables hosts to record the Immersive View feature, brings back the coffee cup option (indicating you are temporarily away from the meeting), enables hosts to configure a post-meeting survey to launch at the end of a meeting, brings the capability to add a video when customizing the appearance of the waiting room in the Web portal, enables users to send and receive video files in Zoom Chat, and resolves an issue regarding gender pronouns being cut off when a participant has video off and no profile picture. (Free, 25.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)