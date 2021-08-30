Zoom 5.7.6

Share Facebook

Zoom has updated its eponymous video conferencing app to version 5.7.6, improving transitioning of meetings from mobile to desktop and back to mobile. (Feature rollout began on 21 August 2021, and will roll out to all users over time.) The update enhances the Chat sidebar to display clear designation if a channel is public or private, relocates the Search bar to the left side of the app, enables shared line group and shared line appearance members to lock the current call, and enables admins to apply restrictions to specific users or groups to prevent these users from screen sharing. (Free, 25.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)