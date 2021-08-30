Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Zoom 5.7.6

Zoom has updated its eponymous video conferencing app to version 5.7.6, improving transitioning of meetings from mobile to desktop and back to mobile. (Feature rollout began on 21 August 2021, and will roll out to all users over time.) The update enhances the Chat sidebar to display clear designation if a channel is public or private, relocates the Search bar to the left side of the app, enables shared line group and shared line appearance members to lock the current call, and enables admins to apply restrictions to specific users or groups to prevent these users from screen sharing. (Free, 25.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Zoom 5.7.6

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum