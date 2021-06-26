Share Facebook

Zoom has updated its eponymous video conferencing app to version 5.7 with a variety of new features and improvements. The release now supports gender pronouns in contact cards and as part of the display name in meetings and webinars, enables account admins to upload a custom frame image or foreground stickers for users on their account, enables screen sharing from the main session to all breakout rooms, provides several improvements to the chat sidebar (including separate sections for starred messages/contacts, single- and multi-user chats, and named channels), and resolves an issue regarding a slight delay in virtual backgrounds when joining a meeting. (Free, 25.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)