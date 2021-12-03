Zoom 5.8.6

Share Facebook

Zoom has updated its eponymous video conferencing app to version 5.8.6, enabling the app to update itself and allowing users to choose between two update cadences: Slow (default) for fewer updates and better stability or Fast for the newest features. The release also adds support for controlling the progression of presentation slides (compatible with Google Slides, PowerPoint, and Keynote), improves handling of the multi-stream Smart Gallery view from a Zoom Room, enables ordering of Q&A questions chronologically (default) or by upvotes, and resolves a bug with sharing an MP4 video during a meeting, and adds Turkish and Polish language support. (Free, 25.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)