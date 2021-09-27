Share Facebook

Zoom has updated its eponymous video conferencing app to version 5.8 with a variety of new features, improvements, and bug fixes. The release adds support for rich text formatting in chat messages, now creates unique file names for local recordings, enables users in a meeting to disable all incoming video through in-meeting controls (for preserving bandwidth or preventing Zoom fatigue), makes it easier to select emoji for in-meeting chat (after entering “:” and two or more letters), enables users to quote specific messages sent in a channel’s chat, adds a keyboard shortcut (Command-Shift-D) to toggle over to using Dual-monitor mode, resolves an issue regarding slow connections after switching networks, and fixes a bug that caused relaunched whiteboards to appear black. (Free, 25.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)