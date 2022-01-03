Zoom 5.9.1

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Zoom updated its eponymous video conferencing app to version 5.9 with new and enhanced features and bug fixes. The release expands emoji support to provide almost 900 more emojis for use in in-meeting chat and Zoom chat, enables hosts to schedule a meeting with Focus mode to start automatically, enables public channels to be previewed before joining, improves discoverability to group chats, displays GIFs from Giphy in the message compose box and enables additional text before sending, resolves an issue regarding short-form YouTube links not providing a link preview in Zoom chat, and enables Zoom Apps to be accessed and used while in Breakout Rooms. Shortly after this release, Zoom was updated to version 5.9.1 to resolve an issue that triggered the microphone light indicator in macOS 12 Monterey when not in a meeting. (Free, 25.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)