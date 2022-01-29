Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Zoom 5.9.3

Zoom has updated its eponymous video conferencing app to version 5.9.3 with new and enhanced features and bug fixes. The release improves the capability of blurring your background without needing to access Zoom client settings; lets hosts create, remove, and rename breakout rooms while they are open and in use; allows hosts to require webinar and meeting registrants be signed-in to the Zoom account associated with their registered email; improves low-light video settings; resolves an issue with joining different meetings simultaneously; fixes a bug that removed imported contact; and addresses a problem with slides not advancing for viewers. (Free, 25.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

Comments About Zoom 5.9.3

