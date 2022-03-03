Zoom 5.9.6

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Zoom has updated its eponymous video conferencing app to version 5.9.6 with new and enhanced features and bug fixes. The release enables language interpreters to listen to either the main audio or another translator’s audio (useful when a translator doesn’t know the main language being spoken), expands host access to seeing which calendar invitees have or have not joined the meeting, adds the capability to expand or collapse all breakout rooms when self-selecting breakouts, resolves an issue regarding SMS not appearing in the client, and fixes a bug that prevented some Receive Queue Calls toggles not being visible on smaller screens. (Free, 28.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)