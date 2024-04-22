Zoom Workplace 6.0.1

Share Email



Zoom has updated its video conferencing app to version 6.0 with a change in branding to “Zoom Workplace” to reflect the “extensive product offerings that are designed to help users reimagine the way they collaborate.” The release overhauls the user interface with a new color scheme and icons, enables Zoom Meeting participants to personalize the in-meeting toolbar, improves collaboration with Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive files, adds a new portrait lighting setting to dim your background while brightening you in the foreground, introduces a Multi-speaker video layout, enables Team Chat users to use Zoom AI Companion to suggest words while they are in the middle of composing incomplete sentences, adds support for using Markdown syntax to format Team Chat messages, resolves an issue regarding use of One-Time Password (OTP) codes for sign-in, and addresses memory usage spikes when switching between Team Chat channels. Shortly after this release, Zoom issued version 6.0.1 to resolve a few unspecified minor bugs. (Free, 123.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)