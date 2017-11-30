St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.1.8, adding a new Recently Closed submenu to the Finder Windows menu. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility ensures that file extensions are properly hidden when the Hide Extension checkbox is selected in a Save dialog, provides better workarounds for a bug in macOS 10.13 High Sierra that prevented Default Folder X from knowing which item is selected in a file dialog, correctly handles Desktop and Documents folders on iCloud, fixes a potential crash that could occur when Default Folder X relaunched the Finder, and adds an option to make Default Folder X use color icons in its toolbar (via a Terminal command). ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 7.0 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Default Folder X 5.1.9
TextExpander: Communicate smarter. Accuracy and consistency
wherever you type. Insert “snippets” of text from a repository of
boilerplate, emails and other text. Seamless sharing between you
and your team on Mac, Windows, and iOS <http://smle.us/newte-tb>
wherever you type. Insert “snippets” of text from a repository of
boilerplate, emails and other text. Seamless sharing between you
and your team on Mac, Windows, and iOS <http://smle.us/newte-tb>
Comments about Default Folder X 5.1.9
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.