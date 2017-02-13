TidBITS 2017 Holiday Hiatus: Looking Back, Looking Forward

December is winding down, at least in the business world, and this marks our last email issue of TidBITS for 2017. We’ll be paying attention to industry happenings for the rest of the week and covering those that merit your attention, but after that, we’ll be descending into holiday hibernation through New Year’s Day. I sincerely hope that you have the opportunity to spend this time as you wish, with the people you most enjoy. The next email issue of TidBITS will come out on 8 January 2018.

During our time off, we won’t be publishing TidBITS, but we will be looking both back and forward. 2017 was a year of change for us, with selling Take Control Books (see “Take Control Books Acquired by Joe Kissell,” 1 May 2017) and launching the TidBITS Content Network (“Introducing the TidBITS Content Network for Apple Consultants,” 13 February 2017). And I’m pleased to say that the massive rework of our Internet infrastructure is well underway — last week I got my first look at the staging site, complete with over 27 years’ worth of back content.

One thing we’re completely redoing is the technology underneath our TidBITS membership program, which what makes it possible for us to keep publishing TidBITS today. To everyone who supports our efforts, thank you so much! It means a great deal to us that we get to create practical, helpful information for you rather than chasing rumor and controversy to attract eyeballs. Many of you are renewing now, and that’s great. But if you have any trouble due to expired credit card numbers or the like, feel free to wait until we spin up the new system in January.

Of course, we’re always grateful for our long-term corporate sponsors: Smile, makers of the essential TextExpander and PDFpen utilities, and Backblaze, our favorite Internet backup service.

Tonya and I are also thankful for the highly capable and amiable assistance of Josh Centers, Michael Cohen, Agen Schmitz, Julio Ojeda-Zapata, Glenn Fleishman, Rich Mogull, Lauri Reinhardt, and Matt Neuburg. You’re all wonderful people, and while we try to express our appreciation regularly, we wanted to thank you here in public as well.

Funding from TidBITS members enabled us to commission numerous articles again this year, and big thanks to those who helped us to expand our coverage, including Jeff Porten, Geoff Duncan, Jeff Carlson, Jeffrey Battersby (yes, having a name that’s a variant of “Jeff” is a plus if you want to write for TidBITS), Mike Matthews, Joe Kissell, Marc Zeedar, Kirk McElhearn, Mark Anbinder, and William Porter.

Our gratitude also goes out to the industrious volunteers who translate TidBITS into Dutch and Japanese each week, to those who comment on articles and participate in SlackBITS and TidBITS Talk, and to everyone who finds time to read what we write.

Thank you, one and all, and may all your holiday wishes come true. See you in 2018!