BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.2.8 with a number of fixes and improvements for the calendar app. The update brings the word-wrapping preference to the To-do list panel, improves travel time and weather detection, automatically sends pending invite and meeting updates, fixes clicks for overflowing holiday events, improves handling of trusted SSL certificates on custom CalDAV installations, and resolves an issue with long iCloud calendar names that would fail to sync. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.8 MB, release notes, 10.11+)
