Comments about BusyCal 3.2.8

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Maintenance release with a number of fixes and improvements for the calendar app. ($49.99 new, free update, 11.8 MB)