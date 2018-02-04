IGG Software has released Banktivity 6.2, adding an Uncategorized filter when viewing account transactions, preserving transaction security values when switching between transaction types, and adding an export option to budgets. The personal finance app also resolves an issue where manually entered security prices wouldn't sync correctly, fixes a bug that caused the app's matching algorithm to take longer than expected, and prevents a crash that could occur when editing a budget. ($64.99 new from IGG Software with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members and from the Mac App Store, free update, 29.3 MB, release notes, 10.12+)
Banktivity 6.3
