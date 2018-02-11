Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 12.1, which has been updated to a 64-bit application and now requires OS X 10.11.6 El Capitan or later. The long-standing text editor now enables you to open and perform large-scale operations on very large files (exceeding the previous limit of roughly 1.5 GB). Other additions include support for MacBook Pro models with a Touch Bar (with options for FTP/SFTP browser windows, Text Factory windows, and editing windows), support for specifying line ranges in the Go To Line feature (via the menu command or popover from the cursor position display, and a new Open in Browser button in the Preview in BBEdit window.

The release also significantly improves performance when soft-wrapping long documents to the window width, fixes a bug in which the Text-to-HTML entity conversion didn't honor the settings specified in the dialog box, prevents a crash that would occur when a computer's display configuration changed, and works around a bug in modern versions of Microsoft Office that caused certain characters to be mis-encoded as UTF-8 and pasted incorrectly into BBEdit.

You can upgrade from BBEdit 11 for $29.99 or from an earlier version for $39.99 (upgrades for purchases made after 1 March 2017 are free). Upgrade prices apply to copies purchased from the Mac App Store as well. ($49.99, $29.99 or $39.99 upgrade, free update from version 12, 13.6 MB, release notes, 10.11.6+)