Running with Crayons has issued Alfred 3.6, improving support for Google Chrome (particularly in working with profiles) and ensuring that bookmark search behavior is more consistent. The keyboard-driven launcher also adds new snippet search options, improves reliability of sequential snippet expansion, adds the capability to toggle visibility of the preview view in Alfred's File System Navigation view, improves searching on macOS 10.13 High Sierra, adds an iTunes Mini Player playlist local (non-synced) suffix for unique Alfred playlists per Mac, and fixes a small memory leak in the file actions preview panel. (Free for basic functionality, £17 for Powerpack, 2.7 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Alfred 3.6
Make friends and influence people by sponsoring TidBITS!
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Comments about Alfred 3.6
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.