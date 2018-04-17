Photo by 9to5Mac
50 Shades of Space Gray
Apple sells a plethora of products advertised as “space gray,” but have you ever noticed that they aren’t all quite the same color? If so, you’re going to love this in-depth guide to the various shades of Apple’s space gray assembled by 9to5Mac’s eagle-eyed Michael Steeber. Don’t miss the chart of every Apple product offered in space gray (or a dark gray that preceded space gray’s official 2013 launch). Steeber has charted six different forms of space gray, along with other variants like slate and space black.
