Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Space gray Apple products

Photo by 9to5Mac
Josh Centers No comments

50 Shades of Space Gray

Apple sells a plethora of products advertised as “space gray,” but have you ever noticed that they aren’t all quite the same color? If so, you’re going to love this in-depth guide to the various shades of Apple’s space gray assembled by 9to5Mac’s eagle-eyed Michael Steeber. Don’t miss the chart of every Apple product offered in space gray (or a dark gray that preceded space gray’s official 2013 launch). Steeber has charted six different forms of space gray, along with other variants like slate and space black.

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About 50 Shades of Space Gray

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum