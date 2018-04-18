Spotify and Hulu Offer $12.99-Per-Month Bundle

Share Facebook

If you’re looking to reduce your monthly subscription payments but don’t want to let go of streaming music and video, Spotify and Hulu have a deal that will become widely available this summer: both services for $12.99 per month. That’s $5 less per month than you’d pay for Spotify Premium ($9.99 per month) and Hulu Limited Commercials ($7.99 per month). College students can get it even cheaper: $4.99 per month. The offer isn’t available for those who have or wish to use Hulu’s No Commercials or Live TV plans.

Although the bundle isn’t available for everyone for another few months, Spotify Premium members can try Hulu for 3 months for just $0.99 through 10 May 2018. Spotify said it would be offered “indefinitely.”

This move may put pressure on competing services like Apple Music and Netflix, and it raises the question of how Apple will charge for the original video content it’s producing — see Macworld’s list of everything that Apple has commissioned. Will Apple’s shows be available to Apple Music subscribers? Will there be a new Apple Video service? Or something else entirely?

