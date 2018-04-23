Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Apple's new Daisy iPhone disassembly system.

Photo by Apple
Josh Centers 1 comment

Apple Introduces New iPhone Disassembly Robot and Recycling Program

An article in the Austin American-Statesman looks at Daisy, a new robotic iPhone disassembly system that can take apart 200 iPhones per hour. That’s actually slower than Daisy’s predecessor, Liam (see“Apple Releases 10th Annual Environmental Responsibility Report,” 21 April 2017), but Liam could disassemble only the iPhone 6, whereas Daisy works with the iPhone 5 through the iPhone 7 Plus. Daisy also lets Apple harvest aluminum at a high-enough grade that the company can reuse the metal directly in its own products.

Apple has also announced a new recycling program called GiveBack, which aims to make trading in a device a more streamlined process. For each Apple device accepted through 30 April 2018, Apple will make a donation to Conservation International. So if you have any dead devices gathering dust in a drawer, send them back to Apple!

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Apple Introduces New iPhone Disassembly Robot and Recycling Program

Notable Replies

  1. If only their recycle program worked as well when it came to outside. My experience was:

    • wasting my time on Brightstar, the UK/Ire provider, then giving up
    • bringing three iPhones to the US
    • setting a Genius bar appointment
    • have them all evaluated as worthless
    • having to fill in by hand three separate sheets of paper
    • waiting around quite a bit.

Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum

Participants