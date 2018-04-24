Skip to content
Josh Centers

Susan Kare Honored with AIGA Medal

Susan Kare, who designed the icons and some of the fonts for the original Macintosh, has been awarded the prestigious AIGA medal. Previous recipients include design legends like Paul Rand, who Kare brought in to NeXT to develop the company’s distinctive logo.

To celebrate Kare’s achievements, the New Yorker has published a profile of Kare, who has designed icons for Microsoft, Facebook, and Pinterest, where she is now a creative director. Her designs also appear on the cards for the iconic Windows Solitaire game of the 1990s.

While all Mac users have seen Kare’s work — she was responsible for the Command symbol in Mac menus and on Apple keyboards — you can also see a few select pieces in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York and SFMOMA in San Francisco.

