Apple News Survey Results: Regular Use or Not at All
Last week, we ran a survey asking how often you use the News app on an iPhone or iPad to read Apple News (see “How to Read TidBITS in Apple News,” 19 April 2018). The results are in, and they’re a roughly 50/50 split between those who use News at least several times per week and those who use it much less frequently, if at all. In essence, you use News, or you don’t.
As was pointed out in the comments, Apple News is still available only in the United States, UK, and Australia, leaving out not just the blindingly obvious Canada, but the rest of the world. It’s baffling that Apple would restrict Apple News so significantly, especially given the company’s international emphasis.
Since we launched our Apple News integration earlier this month, about 700 people have started following TidBITS on Apple News, and have viewed articles about 1500 times. So it’s not an overnight hit, but I still have high hopes that it will introduce more people to TidBITS.
Apart from these geographic limitations, what is keeping you from using Apple News now, or if you do use it, what could Apple do to make it better? Let us know in the comments!
Notable Replies
I have never seen a cogent reason for ever using Apple News. I have Tidbits, MacInTouch, Ars Technica, DSL Reports,and the Guardian. I log on to FaceBook at least once a month just to make certain I am logged out. I don’t need easy access to gossip.
Apple News is curated heavily by humans. From what I understand, they’ve got general news teams as well as teams covering specific areas and topics. AI is still involved, but the emphasis is still on flesh and blood editors calling the shots.
News rooms are very expensive to run. Facebook ran its Newsfeed very profitably with almost no human oversight, until the forces of human nature compelled them to hire people to do some vetting. They also decided to drastically reduce the amount of content from publishers, ostensibly because it was clogging up members’ feeds, but I strongly suspect that when they crunched the numbers to figure out what it would cost them to hire the editors they need in addition to the teams they needed to hire to (((supposedly))) police for objectionable content and “fake news” it wouldn’t be as profitable as they would have liked. An added benefit is that it gives Facebook the golden opportunity to twist publishers’ arms to pay for sponsored content.
Though Apple News has been around for a few years, has pretty much been in test mode. It was a while before iTunes began rolling out internationally, and a while before it was available on Windows. Negotiating rights, getting top quality publishers to participate, staffing newsrooms, etc., are big deals. Apple’s purchase of Texture might accelerate the possibility, and this might have lit a fire under their derrières too:
Breaking news just in; Lots of details about the video deals Apple is negotiating with publishers:
I’m a fan of Apple News. For years I used the Zite app, which was extremely similar, and which similarly could be trained via thumbs up/down to customize shown stories. Flipboard bought Zite and let users import their Zite subscriptions, but it never worked as well for me, and I go to Flipboard maybe once a month. (One big advantage of Flipboard over Apple News is access via web browser, though.)
Customization is really where Apple News shines, and I recommend that people like/dislike news articles regularly, as well as subscribe to specific sites in addition to Subjects (eg iPad, Arthritis, Bikinis). When you read articles from specific sites or subjects you’ll tend to be shown more of the same.
I’ve actually maxed out on the number of subscriptions, and I periodically do a pruning. The biggest downsides for me with Apple News are that (1) if I bypass too many articles on subject/site they’ll start to go away until I go into my Following section and check out some previously unloved sections, and (2) Apple seems intent on getting me to Subscribe/Love sections that are similar to ones I already subscribe to. For example, I subscribe to Cooking, but I keep being shown Food. And I don’t want to Hate the section lest I not see relevant cooking articles as a result. I also don’t subscribe to Apple, whose articles are sometimes too generic (I instead subscribe specifically to iPhone, iPad, iMac, etc). It’s a little annoying to have to scroll past these similar or tangential sections.
Apple News works for me in New Zealand. Counter to popular perception, we are not part of Australia. On the other hand, I’m blocked from accessing most other USA-only content [eg. on Amazon Prime] and some other geographically restricted media (eg. Pandora). … or maybe it’s because I claim to be in the USA region and thus the following item is correct:
[How to get Apple News outside of the U.S., UK, and Australia | iMore](https://www.imore.com/how-get-apple-news-uk-australia-canada-and-more)
Aug 17, 2016 - How to get the Apple News app outside the U.S. , UK , and Australia . Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap on General. Tap on Language & Region. Tap on Region. Search for, or scroll down to find United States , United Kingdom , or Australia . Tap on United States , United Kingdom , or Australia . Tap Done.
