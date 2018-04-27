Apple News Survey Results: Regular Use or Not at All

Share Facebook

Last week, we ran a survey asking how often you use the News app on an iPhone or iPad to read Apple News (see “How to Read TidBITS in Apple News,” 19 April 2018). The results are in, and they’re a roughly 50/50 split between those who use News at least several times per week and those who use it much less frequently, if at all. In essence, you use News, or you don’t.

As was pointed out in the comments, Apple News is still available only in the United States, UK, and Australia, leaving out not just the blindingly obvious Canada, but the rest of the world. It’s baffling that Apple would restrict Apple News so significantly, especially given the company’s international emphasis.

Since we launched our Apple News integration earlier this month, about 700 people have started following TidBITS on Apple News, and have viewed articles about 1500 times. So it’s not an overnight hit, but I still have high hopes that it will introduce more people to TidBITS.

Apart from these geographic limitations, what is keeping you from using Apple News now, or if you do use it, what could Apple do to make it better? Let us know in the comments!