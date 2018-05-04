Bloomberg Praises Apple for Being Boring

Many pundits, including Bloomberg’s Leonid Bershidsky, have criticized Tim Cook’s Apple for its reliance on a single product and its lack of innovation, but Bershidsky has had a change of heart. In his latest opinion piece, Bershidsky praises Cook’s steady hand, especially in contrast to the “pie-in-the-sky ideas” pushed by competitors, like cashierless stores and privacy-invading dating apps.

This is a time when companies whose innovations are more intrusive than useful, more gimmicky than problem-solving, operate with business models that either burn investors’ cash or turn the users into products.

At a time like this, Apple is a rock of common sense, sobriety, dignified engineering supremacy, prudent financial and supply chain management, effective marketing, and customer-oriented retailing. It’s a traditional business that does most things well, demands a high price for it, and receives that high price. With Apple, what you see is largely what you get, and when it’s not, the company will not just apologize but offer a fix.