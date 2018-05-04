Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Josh Centers 3 comments

Bloomberg Praises Apple for Being Boring

Many pundits, including Bloomberg’s Leonid Bershidsky, have criticized Tim Cook’s Apple for its reliance on a single product and its lack of innovation, but Bershidsky has had a change of heart. In his latest opinion piece, Bershidsky praises Cook’s steady hand, especially in contrast to the “pie-in-the-sky ideas” pushed by competitors, like cashierless stores and privacy-invading dating apps.

This is a time when companies whose innovations are more intrusive than useful, more gimmicky than problem-solving, operate with business models that either burn investors’ cash or turn the users into products.

At a time like this, Apple is a rock of common sense, sobriety, dignified engineering supremacy, prudent financial and supply chain management, effective marketing, and customer-oriented retailing. It’s a traditional business that does most things well, demands a high price for it, and receives that high price. With Apple, what you see is largely what you get, and when it’s not, the company will not just apologize but offer a fix.

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Bloomberg Praises Apple for Being Boring

Notable Replies

  1. It’s kind of amazing how Bloomberg can never get anything right. Apple is run nothing like a traditional company, and saying it is really exposes how uniformed Bloomberg is.

Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum

Participants