Extreme Transparency: Panic’s 2017 Report

Panic recently published its 2017 post-mortem, looking back on a roller-coaster year. The company saw its share of successes, including the release of Transmit 5—the file transfer app’s first major update in 7 years—along with better quality assurance, improved documentation, and major infrastructure upgrades. But Panic faced challenges in 2017 as well, such as a massive source code theft (see “HandBrake Exploit Leads to Stolen Panic Source Code,” 19 May 2017), poor sales forcing the cancellation of Transmit for iOS, and concerns over the future of paid software. As such, Panic is pondering a switch to subscription pricing:

We continue to debate about how much longer people will be accepting of full price macOS software. Is it time for us to consider subscription pricing, which could lead to frequent and constant Panic software releases, instead of saving up for big “major updates”, which sounds really appealing? On the other hand, we know a lot of people don’t like subscriptions, for many valid reasons. We’ll have to do more research on this throughout 2018.

