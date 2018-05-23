Beware “iCloud Breach” Phone Scam

Share Facebook

TidBITS reader David Brugger has alerted us to a new phone scam targeted at Apple users. The automated message claims to be from “Apple Support Care” and warns that your iCloud account has been breached and that you should stop going online. It then tells you to press 1 to be connected to Apple Support. Yeah, right, that’s going to happen.

Needless to say, this is just another form of the classic tech support scam, and if you get such a call, hang up immediately. (To hear what happens if you respond, and then take it to the logical extreme, check out “Turning the Tables on a Tech Support Scammer,” 19 September 2017.) Others have reported this scam on the Apple Support Communities as well.

The best defense against this sort of intrusion is a call-blocking app that integrates with the call-blocking capabilities of iOS 10 and up. I’ve used the roughly similar Hiya and Mr. Number, which come from the same company and are free with premium add-ons for $14.99 per year. They’re not perfect but are distinctly helpful in identifying and blocking phone spam. Alternatives include the Truecaller (ad-supported or $17.99 per year) and Robokiller ($24.99 per year). Once you install the app from the App Store, it appears in Settings > Phone > Call Blocking and Identification for you to enable.

If you have particularly good or bad experiences with one of the call-blocking apps, let us know in the comments since they’re difficult to compare in real-world tests.