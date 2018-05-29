Photo by ColiN00B
How Apple Is Chipping Away at Intel
Intel has long been the king of desktop and laptop chip performance, but in just a few short years, Apple has made a worthy challenge to the throne and may soon surpass Intel if the Motley Fool’s resident silicon expert Ashraf Eassa is correct:
To be quite blunt, given the relatively anemic pace of processor innovation on Intel’s part (which, admittedly, has more to do with manufacturing stumbles and poor planning than with Intel’s ability to engineer new processors) and the unreliability of Intel’s manufacturing, I can see why the rumors that Apple is planning to ditch Intel in future Mac personal computers are becoming louder and more credible with each passing year.
Since the introduction of Apple’s A7 processor in 2013, Apple has aggressively improved its chip designs—with help from Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the companies that actually manufacture Apple’s chips—while Intel has regularly stumbled. As a result, Eassa thinks that the A-series chip in the next iPhone will meet or exceed Intel’s best notebook processors. Unless Intel solves its production issues, an ARM-based Mac may be inevitable.
Notable Replies
Other than getting more powerful in their own sphere, how do ARM processors compare with Intel chips, say those used in Mac laptops? Not to mention the more powerful iMacs and soon to be debuted Mac Pros. The last I heard, for technical reasons, regular computer operating systems could not run on ARM chips, neither Windows nor the macOS. Has something changed to erase these technical difficulties? No offense, but no explication of these issues ever seems to show up in these macOS on ARM articles. Like, you know, if you don’t have an answer to a problem, just don’t bring it up.
The iOS was specifically designed to run on ARM processors. Due to their lower power requirements ARMs were ideal for cell phones and tablets. Now these chips and the devices that run on them are much more capable than they once were, but power is still the most important single consideration in any cell phone or tablet design.
At the same time, whatever problems Intel is having do not seem to have much affected Apple’s development of new laptop and desktop computers. Of course there may be problems behind the scenes that we don’t generally know about but they don’t show on the front end.
While I wouldn’t mind an ARM powered Mac, given equivalent performance with current Intel powered machines, I just don’t see that happening. Among other things, converting macOS to run on ARM would be a humungous undertaking with more than serious downside possibilities. It would be far simpler to convert iOS to run on Intel. With the unification of the file systems on iOS and macOS, compatibility seems to be improving.
Indeed, Adobe has developed a version of Lightroom that runs very well on iOS, with a comparable Mac version. But it’s still a poor imitation of Lightroom Classic CC. It’s designed for those for whom their primary camera is a smartphone with primary storage in the cloud.
Frankly I think this Mac on ARM notion is a chimera on a par with the cord cutting fantasies of those who think cable is on the way out. It’s not, for solid reasons I don’t need to go into here. While Josh is normally a level headed guy, mostly, nevertheless he is blowing smoke here.
Now I’m no expert and I remain to be convinced—as soon as a rational explanation of the compatibility problems with ARMs are explained. I have yet to see any hint of such an explanation. It’s like the bandwidth issue with streaming video; it just can’t compete with cable. So streaming fans just ignore it and make due with a lower quality picture. What you don’t know can’t hurt you—right? Until it does.
