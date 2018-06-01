Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
The PhotoActive podcast in the Podcasts app on an iPhone X

Photo by Jeff Carlson
Josh Centers No comments

Introducing PhotoActive: A Podcast about Photography in the Apple Ecosystem

Our friends Jeff Carlson and Kirk McElhearn have started a new podcast called PhotoActive that focuses on photography as it relates to the Apple ecosystem. In the inaugural episode, Jeff and Kirk discuss what the podcast will cover and their philosophies about photography and gear.

You know Jeff and Kirk from their articles here, as well as Take Control titles like Jeff’s Take Control of Your Digital Photos and Kirk’s Take Control of iTunes 12: The FAQ. If you read TidBITS and have an interest in photography, you’ll want to subscribe to this podcast.

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Introducing PhotoActive: A Podcast about Photography in the Apple Ecosystem

Join the discussion at the TidBITS Discourse forum