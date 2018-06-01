Introducing PhotoActive: A Podcast about Photography in the Apple Ecosystem

Share Facebook

Our friends Jeff Carlson and Kirk McElhearn have started a new podcast called PhotoActive that focuses on photography as it relates to the Apple ecosystem. In the inaugural episode, Jeff and Kirk discuss what the podcast will cover and their philosophies about photography and gear.

You know Jeff and Kirk from their articles here, as well as Take Control titles like Jeff’s Take Control of Your Digital Photos and Kirk’s Take Control of iTunes 12: The FAQ. If you read TidBITS and have an interest in photography, you’ll want to subscribe to this podcast.

