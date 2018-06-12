macOS 10.14 Mojave Will Be the Last to Support 32-Bit Apps

I have added to a growing list of “legacy” 32 bit apps at the Macrumours forum

MacRumors Forums How to Learn Which Apps Will Stop Working on Your Mac When 32-Bit Support Ends Said by someone who is clearly not a developer. I've been a developer since the OS 7 days and helped to create some of the best known commercial...

A glaring one is EyeTV3 which was abandoned by Elgato a few years ago and sold to Genitech. There have been no updates since then.