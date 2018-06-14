Tim Cook on Joining Apple, Running for President, and More

Share Facebook

Financier and philanthropist David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group, has interviewed Apple CEO Tim Cook on The David Rubenstein Show about a variety of topics, including how Cook started at Apple, his presidential ambitions (or lack thereof), and how he reacts to quarterly analyst reactions. You can watch the 24-minute interview at Bloomberg or read a few highlights at 9to5Mac.

