Tim Cook on Joining Apple, Running for President, and More
Financier and philanthropist David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group, has interviewed Apple CEO Tim Cook on The David Rubenstein Show about a variety of topics, including how Cook started at Apple, his presidential ambitions (or lack thereof), and how he reacts to quarterly analyst reactions. You can watch the 24-minute interview at Bloomberg or read a few highlights at 9to5Mac.
Notable Replies
Thanks for the link, Josh.
For somebody who claims he’s not political, Tim does speak up a lot about politics as soon as it has the potential of affecting his paycheck. Allow me to expand.
When Trump introduces some ludicrous fart of an idea violating the very spirit behind Apple’s otherwise prominently displayed diverse and inclusive message, Tim will try to protest as politely and carefully as he can. He’ll insinuate Apple doesn’t really agree, but will make absolutely sure they by no means hurt any GOP or Trump feelings. He’ll happily join any “council” with Trump or photo op and then turn around and preach to industry observers that “Apple is very concerned and bending over backwards for the good of the human race” or some other self-righteous and self-serving nonsense like that. [1]
Contrast that with when it’s about Apple’s tax dues. Then the otherwise so polite and cautious Tim who’s so not political will go public with harsh and terse statements such as “complete political crap”. This after the leaders of most of the European democracies have basically just informed the public (to which they are responsible) that Apple, who has chosen out of their own free will to participate in their markets (albeit not playing by their rules), has violated their laws repeatedly over many years. The best Tim can then come up with in terms of a reasoned and thoughtful response involves “crap”. [2]
How’s that for a double standard? I guess despite the human rights and holier-than-thou image Tim likes to portray Apple with, what really gets him going is what costs the company money. So he ends up chairing councils for China’s communist junta or handing over iCloud data to those people as soon as they ask for it. Muslim bans and the like don’t really cost Apple money so putting on a show for the faithful is good enough. As long as they don’t piss off the people who give them tax breaks and regulate their business. But order Apple to pay their fair share and then you’ll see Tim’s true face and what really matters to him. Suddenly, the so not political Tim Cook is very political. As a progressive, I’m starting to prefer he’d just shut up and actually not be political. Getting “support” from that kind of hypocrite is most likely not advancing the cause of minorities or civil rights.
FWIW, he has a fiduciary duty to Apple shareholders to defend against anything that will negatively impact Apple’s share price. Not all Apple shareholders agree with his political opinions and, as Apple’s CEO, he has a professional duty to put his shareholders ahead of his personal beliefs. I’m not saying that’s great, it’s just what it is. And given that, I think his outspokenness on social issues and his attempts to have Apple actually do the right thing whenever possible is laudable and should be supported.
Exactly. Any other explanation ignores the reality of Corporate responsibility in our world today.
Pretty tired of media asking business people and showbiz celebrities if they intend running.
Same here. Must be because now they figure even a 2nd rate TV entertainer can do it (as if RR hadn’t already made that point).
I’m really getting sick of people expressing their political bias in this forum. Stay on topic please!
That’s a bit of an overstatement. Tim Cook told a representative from the National Center for Public Policy Research that if they only wanted him to do things based on return on investment, then they should sell their stock. Here’s a Medium post explaining why corporations are not required to maximize profit.
I’m glad Rubenstein asked, because Cook running for president has been a growing rumor lately. Better to get it straight from the horse’s mouth.
I appreciate that. I just see it as part of an overall diminishing of political discourse. There are real politicians on both sides with things to say. Some of them are intelligent and interesting. Give them the mic.
