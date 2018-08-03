To Send a Public Health Message, France Bans Smartphone Use in Schools for Younger Students

Share Facebook

While many American schools are trying to bring more electronics into the classroom, France is moving in the opposite direction. The country has banned the use of smartphones, tablets, computers, and other Internet-connected devices in schools for students under 15 years of age, though schools can decide to implement the ban or not. Of course, educational uses are still allowed, and there are exceptions for students with disabilities and for extra-curricular activities. Some are wondering if the law even has a point since almost every teacher bans such devices in the classroom anyway. In reality, even the French government admits the measure is about sending a “public health message.”

