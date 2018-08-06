AT&T and Verizon Sticking It to Rural DSL Customers?

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Writing for CNET, Marguerite Reardon notes that AT&T and Verizon are eliminating lower-priced Internet access tiers. That’s reasonable in areas with high-speed fiber-optic Internet service that provides downstream speeds between 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps for $60–$65 per month. However, it means that customers limited to DSL in rural areas are now paying the same $60–$65 per month for service that might top out at 10 Mbps. AT&T and Verizon both argue that they’re merely simplifying their pricing plans and that expanding fiber service to rural areas isn’t economically feasible. Regardless, the end result of the lower-priced Internet tiers disappearing is that rural customers are paying more for slower service.

Read original article