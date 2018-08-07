Skip to content
Josh Centers

Pentagon Puts Limits on GPS Usage

New York Times reporters discovered earlier this year that the fitness-tracking Strava app was inadvertently revealing the location of secret US military installations (see “Strava Fitness Network Reveals Secret Military Sites,” 30 January 2018). In response, the Pentagon is putting limits on where location-tracking apps and devices can be used. But the final decisions will be in the hands of military leaders, based on the sensitivity of the area. So troops at a well-known post, like New York’s Fort Drum, will likely be allowed to use location-aware fitness trackers, but those stationed in more sensitive areas will likely be ordered to refrain from using such features or devices.

Comments About Pentagon Puts Limits on GPS Usage

