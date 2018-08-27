Hackers Steal T-Mobile Customer Data, Including Passwords

Share Facebook

Another day, another major security breach. This time, a cellular carrier was the target, and hackers took off with the personal data of two million users. The breach affected slightly less than 3% of T-Mobile’s 77 million customers. The affected data included names, email addresses, encrypted passwords and more, but not financial details or Social Security numbers. T-Mobile is contacting victims by text message, but if you’re a T-Mobile customer, you should change your password regardless. As always, we recommend using a password manager like 1Password or LastPass to generate a different strong password for every Web site.

