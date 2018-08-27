Photo from Pixabay
Hackers Steal T-Mobile Customer Data, Including Passwords
Another day, another major security breach. This time, a cellular carrier was the target, and hackers took off with the personal data of two million users. The breach affected slightly less than 3% of T-Mobile’s 77 million customers. The affected data included names, email addresses, encrypted passwords and more, but not financial details or Social Security numbers. T-Mobile is contacting victims by text message, but if you’re a T-Mobile customer, you should change your password regardless. As always, we recommend using a password manager like 1Password or LastPass to generate a different strong password for every Web site.
Notable Replies
So yesterday I got a text from T-mobile saying that “your personal data may have been captured”. I was still trying to figure out if this was some kind of scam, when it was confirmed. Apparently, I’m one of the lucky 2 million T-mobile customers to now witness what it means that in the US companies have next to zero liability for their customers’ personal data.
https://www.macrumors.com/2018/08/24/t-mobile-security-breach/
