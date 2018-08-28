Skip to content
Adam Engst

Apple Details Changes Coming in Mojave and iOS 12 for System Administrators

Apple has posted a support note for system administrators entitled “Prepare your institution for iOS 12 or macOS Mojave.” In it, the company outlines changes that system administrators in charge of managed devices might need to know or deal with. For both operating systems, Apple products will completely distrust Symantec certificate authorities, Apple has removed the Federal Common Policy Root CA from the Mac and iOS Trust Stores, and people using Proxy Automatic Configuration with ftp or file URL schemes must switch to http or https. In macOS 10.14 Mojave, system administrators should also be aware that launching 32-bit apps will trigger a warning alert, but a custom configuration profile can prevent it. Read the full support note for additional warnings.

