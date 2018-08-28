Travel Back in Time with Stephen Hackett’s Aqua Screenshot Library

Share Facebook

Stephen Hackett should be knighted. Or perhaps sedated. He has gone through every version of the Macintosh operating system since the Mac OS X Public Beta and taken representative screenshots that illustrate the overall user interface, System Preferences, and bundled apps. It’s fascinating to trace the evolution of Apple’s interface thinking over the years. You can navigate left and right through all the images in an operating system version, but it would be even better if navigating up and down showed that particular screenshot across different versions of macOS. Regardless, Hackett’s Aqua Screenshot Library is a tremendous resource for anyone who needs to confirm what a Mac looked like when running Panther.

