Privacy Glitch Gives Google an Excuse to Trash Google+

It’s no secret that the Google+ social network never proved particularly popular with users no matter how hard Google tried to promote or integrate it. Now Google has an excuse to shut down Google+ while saving face: an API bug that could have exposed private user profile data to developers. However, Google says that it “found no evidence that any Profile data was misused.” Google will keep Google+ around for businesses in need of private social networks but will shut down the consumer-facing service in August 2019.

