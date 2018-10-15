Skip to content
Into the trash Google+ goes
Josh Centers No comments

Privacy Glitch Gives Google an Excuse to Trash Google+

It’s no secret that the Google+ social network never proved particularly popular with users no matter how hard Google tried to promote or integrate it. Now Google has an excuse to shut down Google+ while saving face: an API bug that could have exposed private user profile data to developers. However, Google says that it “found no evidence that any Profile data was misused.” Google will keep Google+ around for businesses in need of private social networks but will shut down the consumer-facing service in August 2019.

