Adobe Is Bringing “Real Photoshop” to the iPad

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Adobe has announced that what it is calling “real Photoshop”—a nearly full-featured version of Photoshop CC—is coming to the iPad sometime in 2019. The Verge tested a development copy and reports that while the current version doesn’t have every tool available in the desktop version of Photoshop, it’s very close, and even offers a few exclusive features. Still to come is Cloud PSD—a new file format that will let multiple users across various platforms work on the same document at the same time, much like Google Docs. What’s your take? Will Photoshop on the iPad change your workflow in an important way?

Read original article