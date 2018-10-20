Photo by Apple
Adobe Is Bringing “Real Photoshop” to the iPad
Adobe has announced that what it is calling “real Photoshop”—a nearly full-featured version of Photoshop CC—is coming to the iPad sometime in 2019. The Verge tested a development copy and reports that while the current version doesn’t have every tool available in the desktop version of Photoshop, it’s very close, and even offers a few exclusive features. Still to come is Cloud PSD—a new file format that will let multiple users across various platforms work on the same document at the same time, much like Google Docs. What’s your take? Will Photoshop on the iPad change your workflow in an important way?
Notable Replies
A big question is what, or how, Adobe is going to charge for this version. Will it be a free add on for people who have one of the CC versions or just a Photoshop subscription? Will there be a stand alone sub? Will there be a less expensive Elements version?
Whatever the pricing is, it will be a big plus for Adobe, and a reason for professionals and amateurs to add on or start a subscription to Photoshop. It will also help sell more iPads. I’ll bet there will be versions for Android too. Supposedly PS full version already runs on Surface, but aside from the commercials, I’ve personally never heard of anyone using PS on one.
I hope they have plans to port everything in the suite to iPad. It would be a great move that would build up sales for Creative Cloud as well as iPad.
The promo I saw said that it will be free for CC subscribers. There is the possibility that a separate iPad only subscription might be made available.
