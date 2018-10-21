How Kids Are Circumventing iOS 12’s Screen Time Limits

Share Facebook

In iOS 12, Apple introduced Screen Time, which—among other uses—is supposed to help you regulate your kids’ device usage. But children are resourceful, have a lot of time on their hands, and are highly motivated, so it should come as no surprise that they’re already finding ways to work around Screen Time. The Next Web documents a few of the ways they’re bypassing time- and app-based limits:

Resetting the time and date to trick Screen Time into thinking it’s a new day.

Deleting locked-out games and re-downloading them from the App Store.

Sending YouTube videos to themselves in iMessage and then watching the videos from Messages.

The moral of the story, of course, is that technological solutions can go only so far when it comes to good parenting. Screen Time, and parental controls in general, are a resource, not a crutch.

