Apple to Start Repairing Some “Vintage” Products

9to5Mac reports that Apple is launching a pilot program to repair “vintage” devices that the company had previously stopped supporting because they haven’t been manufactured for 5 to 7 years. The program will start with the iPhone 5, 2012 MacBook Air, and 2011 iMac, and will soon include the iPhone 4s and 2012 MacBook Pro, followed by even more Mac and iPhone models. However, repairs are contingent on part availability, so Apple isn’t guaranteeing that it will be able to repair your ailing 11-inch MacBook Air. Apple’s recent focus on supporting older devices bolsters its environmental efforts, but this pilot repair program also coincides with a brewing fight over Right to Repair legislation in many US states. Apple may be hoping that expanding its repair options will reduce the likelihood that such legislation will force it to design its notoriously closed products for easier repair.

