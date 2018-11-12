Amazon Kicks Out Unauthorized Apple Refurbishers

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



After years of tense relations, Apple and Amazon are getting along better. Amazon brought Prime Video to the Apple TV a year ago (see “Amazon Prime Video Comes to Apple TV,” 6 December 2017), and Amazon will soon officially sell Apple products again (apart from the HomePod, which competes with Amazon’s Echo smart speakers). Everyone wins, right? Not companies that buy used Apple products, refurbish them, and resell them on Amazon. Amazon is kicking out unauthorized refurbishers as part of its new deal with Apple. This move, while in line with Apple’s desire to control every aspect of the user experience, runs counter to the company’s claimed dedication to the environment. “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” is a hierarchy—it’s better to reuse old devices than to recycle them. In a YouTube video, computer repairman Louis Rossmann explains why limiting sales of refurbished Apple hardware to authorized firms doesn’t guarantee better products and why it’s devastating for small businesses in the Apple sphere.

Read original article