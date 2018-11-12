How to Uninstall the Discontinued CrashPlan for Home

Share Facebook

As all TidBITS readers should be aware, Code42 Software discontinued its CrashPlan for Home service recently (see “CrashPlan for Home Ends Today,” 22 October 2018). Since CrashPlan is an Internet-enabled service—even when used for peer-to-peer backups—there is no reason to let it continue running in the background. It may not consume significant CPU cycles or RAM, but you can’t use it to back up or restore data ever again, so you should remove it to ensure that it doesn’t cause any future problems.

Here’s how to uninstall CrashPlan for Home:

In the Finder, choose Go > Go to Folder or press Command-Shift-G. In the dialog that appears, copy and paste the line below and click the Go button: /Library/Application Support/CrashPlan/Uninstall.app If you don’t see the Uninstall app, that means CrashPlan was installed just for your user, so copy and paste this line instead and click the Go button: ~/Library/Application Support/CrashPlan/Uninstall.app The Finder displays the CrashPlan application support folder, which contains the Uninstall app. Double-click the Uninstall app to run it, click the Uninstall button, enter your administrator password when prompted, and when it finishes, click the Exit button. The Uninstall app deletes the main CrashPlan app along with everything from the CrashPlan application support folder, and there’s no reason to keep that folder either. Navigate up one level in the Finder—press Command-Up Arrow—and then delete the empty CrashPlan folder. If the CrashPlan app remains in your Applications folder, TidBITS reader Tom Tubbiola has the solution :—copy and paste this line into Terminal to remove any “immutable” bits. chflags -R nouchg /Applications/CrashPlan.app chflags -R noschg /Applications/CrashPlan.app Finally, if you were backing up to a local destination, you can delete the folders containing those local backups. They’ll have long numeric names like 312757381423956228 and will contain a cp.properties file.

That’s it. If you were using CrashPlan for Windows or Linux as well, refer to Code42’s instructions for removing CrashPlan from those operating systems.