Photo by _HealthyMond on Unsplash
SMS Database Leak Exposed 2FA Login Codes
When you receive text messages from companies, such as shipment notifications from Amazon or two-factor authentication codes from Twitter, it’s likely that those messages were made possible by a company called Voxox. Unfortunately, as TechCrunch reports, Voxox left a server completely unsecured, which has resulted in the exposure of tens of millions of password reset links, two-factor authentication codes, shipping notifications, and more. This is yet another reason not to rely on SMS text messages for two-factor authentication, and instead to use an authentication app like Authy or 1Password, when possible.
Notable Replies
Isn’t this out of my control? What can I do to get people like a Medical Group who uses online checkin to use something better than SMS?
Some, but clearly not all such organizations allow you to opt-out of SMS, but you are correct that some still don’t. The only thing you can do is lodge a formal complaint with them, citing this latest compromise as one such vulnerability, and there is more than one.
What do you use as an alternative?
Thank you,
David
PayPal is yet another that still is using SMS. I was surprised when I set up 2FA with them today.
Authy & 1Password both support a much more secure form of 2FA.
Thanks for the tip – I guess this brings up another question though:
If you are already using 1Password (with a strong master password, etc.), is there any advantage in 2FA?
David
This explains the “Why” much better than I could ever hope to. In addition, you’ll find sites that require you to use 2FA. For example, to use Apple Application Specific Passwords, you must first be using 2FA or Apple will not allow you to setup ASP’s.
Check out this explanation of Why 2FA.
OK. Thanks.
