Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Scene from Apple's film

Image by Apple
Adam Engst No comments

Watch Apple’s Holiday Short: “Share Your Gifts”

As we move into the holiday season, Apple has released a lovely short film called “Share Your Gifts” on YouTube. It’s a sweet story of a creative young woman who’s afraid to share her work with the world until her dog helps her to break out of her shell. Happily, for those who are a little tired of Apple’s emphasis on iPhones and iPads, she’s shown using a MacBook to express herself—it’s nice to see Apple demonstrating its commitment to the Mac in such a way.

Set to the Apple-commissioned song “come out and play” by the 16-year-old Billie Eilish, the film relies on an effective combination of a miniature physical set and computer-generated characters. Apple’s “Making of” video takes you behind the screen to hear from the set designers, animators, and others who brought this project to life. I can only imagine what the budget must have been.

Comments About Watch Apple’s Holiday Short: “Share Your Gifts”

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum