SubEthaEdit Is Back and Free to All

When it first came out, SubEthaEdit was astonishing because it allowed multiple people with Macs on the same network to edit the same text document simultaneously. We started using it in 2004 and mentioned it in a wide variety of TidBITS articles for the next six years. After that, collaborative editing mostly moved to the Web, and we somewhat lost track of SubEthaEdit. Now it’s back—early developer Dominik Wagner has released SubEthaEdit 5. Not only is SubEthaEdit 5 free from both the SubEthaEdit Web site and the Mac App Store, it’s now open source under the MIT license, with source code history going back 15 years. Wagner, who is now independent again after a stint at Apple, said he hopes to build a “long term thriving ecosystem” around SubEthaEdit and “reduce the barrier to entry” for collaborative use cases in education and other areas.

