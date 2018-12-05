Apple Launches Purchase Program for US Military and Veterans

Share Facebook

For many years, Apple has made available a version of its online store that offers special discounts to students and educators. The company has now opened the Apple Veterans and Military Store for current and veteran members of the US military, National Guard, and Reserve, plus members of their immediate families residing in the same household. The discount is good for 10% off all Apple products, but you can use it only on items intended for personal use and there are limits on how many products you can buy each year.

