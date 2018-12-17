Apple Music Arrives on Alexa

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



If you subscribe to Apple Music but have resisted buying one of Apple’s HomePod smart speakers because you already have (or prefer) an Alexa-powered device, we have good news. Apple and Amazon have taken advantage of their improved relationship of late to make Apple Music available through Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, found on Amazon’s Echo smart speakers, as well as other devices. To use it, you need a paid Apple Music account, and you have to install the Apple Music skill—Apple offers instructions for how to do that with the Alexa iOS app. Once everything is set up, say something like “Alexa, play Bruce Springsteen on Apple Music” to play tunes from Apple Music on your Alexa devices. You can direct Alexa to play songs, artists, albums, playlists, and genres. Alas, it’s available only in the United States.

Read original article