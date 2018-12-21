Apple Claims Bent iPad Pros Are Totally Normal

Share Facebook

Responding to social media complaints, Apple has confirmed to The Verge that some 2018 iPad Pro tablets have a slight bend in the aluminum chassis as a side effect of the manufacturing process. But shockingly, Apple claims that the bend is a totally normal part of the manufacturing process and insists that it’s not a defect. In an email to a customer, Apple VP of Hardware Engineering Dan Riccio said, “its unibody design meets or exceeds all of Apple’s high quality standards of design and precision manufacturing.” While there haven’t (yet) been any reported failures, and Apple says the bend won’t get worse over time, if you’re spending $800 or more on a tablet, we think a noticeable bend in the case is unacceptable and you should get it replaced. Apple offers a 14-day return period, and other retailers often offer even more generous return policies, so if you get a new iPad Pro that’s bent, we recommend returning it immediately. It’s doubtful Apple will allow exchanges outside that window without serious pressure from customers, so if you’re in that situation, don’t hesitate to complain.

