Insights into User Behavior Surrounding Smartphone Apps

Ben Bajarin of the analytics firm Creative Strategies collaborated with indie app developers to get a picture of user behavior surrounding smartphone apps. The typical user has fewer than 50 apps and uses only between 6 and 10 daily. Customer reviews are the most important factor in convincing a person to download an app, but when it comes to paying, price is king. Read the full article for additional insights into how often people browse app stores, how successfully they search, and how many apps they pay for.

What about you? How many apps do you use daily, and what determines which ones you download or pay for? How frequently do you browse the App Store for new apps? Let us know in the comments.

